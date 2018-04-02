Trump Says DACA Is 'Dead,' and Calls on Mexico to Enforce Border Security - New York Times — Nigeria Today

Trump Says DACA Is ‘Dead,’ and Calls on Mexico to Enforce Border Security – New York Times
WASHINGTON — President Trump declared on Monday that a program shielding a group of young undocumented immigrants from deportation — which he moved to scrap last fall — is “dead,” and then blamed Democrats for failing to salvage the protections …
