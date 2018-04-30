 Trump makes appeal for 2026 World Cup in North America - FOXSports.com — Nigeria Today
Trump makes appeal for 2026 World Cup in North America – FOXSports.com

Trump makes appeal for 2026 World Cup in North America
WASHINGTON (AP) President Donald Trump is calling on African countries to get behind the joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup. Trump made the appeal during a Rose Garden press conference Monday with President Muhammadu Buhari of Nigeria
'We will be watching': Trump defies Fifa with repeat threat over World Cup bidThe Guardian
Trump tells Nigeria, other Africans to back US World Cup bidCitizen
Donald J. Trump on Twitter: "The U.S. has put together a STRONG bid w/ Canada & Mexico for the 2026 World Cup. It …Twitter
FIFA.com –Reuters
