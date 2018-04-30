Trump makes appeal for 2026 World Cup in North America - FOXSports.com — Nigeria Today

Trump makes appeal for 2026 World Cup in North America – FOXSports.com
Trump makes appeal for 2026 World Cup in North America
WASHINGTON (AP) President Donald Trump is calling on African countries to get behind the joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup. Trump made the appeal during a Rose Garden press conference Monday with President Muhammadu Buhari of Nigeria …
Comments
