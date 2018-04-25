Trump Meets Cook To Talk Trade At White House — Nigeria Today

Trump Meets Cook To Talk Trade At White House

President Donald Trump will meet with Apple Inc (AAPL.O) Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook to discuss trade issues on Wednesday as the technology industry grapples with a U.S. tariff spat with China, a manufacturing hub for the iPhone maker and other companies. Apple and other hardware makers have deep ties with China, where many of […]

The post Trump Meets Cook To Talk Trade At White House appeared first on Leadership Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

