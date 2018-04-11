 Trump signs law to punish websites for sex trafficking — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Trump signs law to punish websites for sex trafficking

Posted on Apr 11, 2018 in Video | 0 comments

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday signed legislation aimed at penalising website operators that facilitate online sex trafficking and chipping away at a legal protection for the technology industry.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.