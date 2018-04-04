Trump speaks on United States ‘war’ with China — Nigeria Today

Trump speaks on United States ‘war’ with China

President Donald Trump on Wednesday stated that the United States is not in a trade war with China. “We are not in a trade war with China, that war was lost many years ago by the foolish, or incompetent, people who represented the U.S.,” Trump said in a tweet. The tweet came on the heels […]

Trump speaks on United States ‘war’ with China

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

