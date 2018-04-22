Trump tempers enthusiasm for North Korea nuclear pledge - Financial Times — Nigeria Today

Trump tempers enthusiasm for North Korea nuclear pledge – Financial Times
Financial Times
Trump tempers enthusiasm for North Korea nuclear pledge
Financial Times
US president Donald Trump tempered his initial enthusiasm for North Korea's pledge to close a nuclear site and halt missile testing, reinjecting a note of caution on Sunday over prospects for any eventual deal between the two countries. Mr Trump had …
