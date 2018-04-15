Trump to host Nigerian president on Apr 30 - Channel NewsAsia — Nigeria Today

Trump to host Nigerian president on Apr 30 – Channel NewsAsia
Channel NewsAsia
Trump to host Nigerian president on Apr 30
WASHINGTON: President Muhammadu Buhari of Nigeria will meet Donald Trump in Washington on Apr 30 to discuss issues including "fighting terrorism" and economic growth, the White House announced on Sunday (Apr 15). "President Trump looks forward to …
