 Trump warns countries that might oppose North American World Cup bid - Vanguard — Nigeria Today
Trump warns countries that might oppose North American World Cup bid – Vanguard

Posted on Apr 27, 2018 in Sports


Trump warns countries that might oppose North American World Cup bid
US President Donald Trump tweeted support for the North American FIFA World Cup bid Thursday, and hinted nations who oppose it could face political repercussions. “The U.S. has put together a STRONG bid w/ Canada & Mexico for the 2026 World Cup,” Trump
