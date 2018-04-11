Trump warns Russia on Syria missile threat - BBC News — Nigeria Today

Trump warns Russia on Syria missile threat – BBC News
Newsweek
Trump warns Russia on Syria missile threat
BBC News
US President Donald Trump has tweeted that Russia should "get ready" for missiles to be fired into Syria, in response to an alleged chemical attack at the weekend. Senior Russian figures had threatened to meet any US strikes with a response. Mr Trump …
Trump says missiles 'will be coming' to Syria, taunts Russia for vowing to block them
Trump warns Russia to 'get ready' for US strike on Syria
Trump says US poised to take military action against Syria
