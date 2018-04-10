Trump’s favourite adviser resigns — Nigeria Today

Trump’s favourite adviser resigns

President Donald Trump’s homeland security adviser, Tom Bossert — once a presidential favourite — on Tuesday left the West Wing in the latest departure from the United States’ White House of a senior adviser. “The president is grateful for Tom’s commitment to the safety and security of our great country,” White House press secretary Sarah […]

Trump’s favourite adviser resigns

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

