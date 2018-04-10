Trumps, Obamas not invited to wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle - Reuters — Nigeria Today

Trumps, Obamas not invited to wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle – Reuters
Trumps, Obamas not invited to wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
LONDON (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump, his predecessor Barack Obama and British Prime Minister Theresa May have not been invited to the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on May 19, royal and British government sources said on Tuesday …
Here's who WON'T be at royal wedding: Theresa May, the Trumps, the Obamas
