 Trumps, Obamas not invited to wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle - Reuters — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Trumps, Obamas not invited to wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle – Reuters

Posted on Apr 10, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Reuters

Trumps, Obamas not invited to wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Reuters
LONDON (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump, his predecessor Barack Obama and British Prime Minister Theresa May have not been invited to the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on May 19, royal and British government sources said on Tuesday
Here's who WON'T be at royal wedding: Theresa May, the Trumps, the ObamasUSA TODAY
Royal Wedding Charitable Donations | The Royal FamilyThe Royal Family

all 525 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.