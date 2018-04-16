Trump’s re-election campaign raises $10m so far in 2018 — Nigeria Today

Trump’s re-election campaign raises $10m so far in 2018

U.S. President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign raised 10 million dollars in the first quarter of the year, leaving his re-election operation with 28 million dollars in cash, his campaign has said. Trump spent 3.9 million dollars in the first quarter. Trump has opted – unlike presidents before him – to begin actively fundraising in the […]

The post Trump’s re-election campaign raises $10m so far in 2018 appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

