TSA forced NNPC to close over 2000 bank accounts - official - Daily Trust — Nigeria Today

TSA forced NNPC to close over 2000 bank accounts – official – Daily Trust
|
Daily Trust
|
TSA forced NNPC to close over 2000 bank accounts – official
Daily Trust
The introduction of the Treasury Single Account (TSA) in August 2015 reduced the number of accounts managed by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) from over 2000 to a little under 200, the corporation's chief financial officer (CFO) said …
Kachikwu clarifies N1.4 trillion petrol subsidy comment
Kachikwu clarifies under-recovery statement he made
NNPC In Best Position To Give Accurate Under-Recovery Figures – Kachikwu
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!