TshwaneSOCA2018: City's finances in good standing, says Msimanga - Independent Online — Nigeria Today

#TshwaneSOCA2018: City’s finances in good standing, says Msimanga – Independent Online
|
Independent Online
|
#TshwaneSOCA2018: City's finances in good standing, says Msimanga
Independent Online
PRETORIA – South Africa's capital city, Tshwane, is now in a good financial position – so said the Mayor Solly Msimanga as he delivered his State of the Capital Address (SOCA) on Thursday. “Our finances are in good standing. Since taking over the …
Funds from sale of Tshwane mayoral mansion to house needy families
Rain worsens capital's R100m sinkhole headache: Msimanga
#TshwaneSOCA2018 promises to deliver
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!