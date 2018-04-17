Tuface petitions NCC over COSON crisis, says members under attack — Nigeria Today

Tuface petitions NCC over COSON crisis, says members under attack

Music Legend, ‘Tuface ’ Idibia has called on the Nigeria Copyright Commission (NCC) to intervene in the ongoing Copyright Society of Nigeria (COSCON) crisis. Tuface in a petition addressed to the NCC, lamented that Efe Omorogbe and other COSON board members were “being harassed, and intimidated’ by the police. This is in regards to power […]

Tuface petitions NCC over COSON crisis, says members under attack

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

