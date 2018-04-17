 Tuface petitions NCC over COSON crisis, says members under attack — Nigeria Today
Tuface petitions NCC over COSON crisis, says members under attack

Posted on Apr 17, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Music Legend, ‘Tuface ’ Idibia has called on the Nigeria Copyright Commission (NCC) to intervene in the ongoing Copyright Society of Nigeria (COSCON) crisis. Tuface in a petition addressed to the NCC, lamented that Efe Omorogbe and other COSON board members were “being harassed, and intimidated’ by the police. This is in regards to power […]

