Turkish Team Wins the Fourth International Schools Arabic Debating Championship — Nigeria Today

Turkish Team Wins the Fourth International Schools Arabic Debating Championship

Under the patronage and in the presence of Her Excellency Sheikha Hind bint Hamad, Vice Chairperson and CEO of Qatar Foundation for Education, Science and Community Development, the Fourth International Schools Arabic Debating Championship was concluded on Wednesday evening 11 April 2018. The event was held at the Qatar National Convention Centre from 7-11 April […]

