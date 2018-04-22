Turnup! Simi throws 80s-inspired Birthday Bash 🎉 — Nigeria Today

Turnup! Simi throws 80s-inspired Birthday Bash 🎉

It was singer Simi‘s birthday on Thursday and, to celebrate, the singer threw a birthday bash for friends over the weekend.

Simi shared photos from the party, with the 80s as its theme, on her Instagram.

See the photos below:

