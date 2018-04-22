 Turnup! Simi throws 80s-inspired Birthday Bash 🎉 — Nigeria Today
Turnup! Simi throws 80s-inspired Birthday Bash 🎉

Posted on Apr 22, 2018 in Music | 0 comments

It was singer Simi‘s birthday on Thursday and, to celebrate, the singer threw a birthday bash for friends over the weekend.

Simi shared photos from the party, with the 80s as its theme, on her Instagram.

See the photos below:

