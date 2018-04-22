 Tutu dismisses another fake 'death' story - News24 — Nigeria Today
Tutu dismisses another fake ‘death’ story – News24

Tutu dismisses another fake 'death' story
Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu on Sunday dismissed a fake news report that he had apparently died, his family spokesperson said. Spokesperson Roger Friedman in a statement said the "fake story" had been circulating on Sunday and claimed that he had
Tutu alive and well, 'false' media reports of his death slammedIndependent Online
The Arch is alive and well – his office saysTimes LIVE
Claims that Desmond Tutu died in USA falseNorthern Natal Courier

