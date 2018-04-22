Twitter earnings: Will product changes pay off as stock soars? - MarketWatch — Nigeria Today

Twitter earnings: Will product changes pay off as stock soars? – MarketWatch
|
Twitter earnings: Will product changes pay off as stock soars?
MarketWatch
Social media companies aren't all created equal in the eyes of investors, but the winners and losers seem to be switching places. As Facebook Inc. FB, -1.08% has come under fire for its handling of data-privacy issues and political-advertising scandals …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!