Twitter user backs Nina’s decision to dump Collins, says he’s just a ‘kid’. — Nigeria Today

Twitter user backs Nina’s decision to dump Collins, says he’s just a ‘kid’.

After former Big Brother Naija housemate, Nina dumped her boyfriend, Collins on national radio, there’s been numerous reactions over her action.

Shortly after revealing that she was ready to continue with Collins despite allegedly getting down with Miracle, the 22 year old recently announced during an interview with Beat FM Lagos that there is no possibility of reconciling with Collins.

This action of hers affected the way her fans see her – many are now of the perception that the N45 million prize won my Miracle and his new found fame must have influenced her selfish decision.

One of her fans who’s not in the league of dubbing her gold digger, but actually supports her decision, is popular Twitter user, Eric Okafor.

Eric Okafor says Collins is just a kid, so it’s cool if he got dumped by her… Sharing a photo of the gentleman on his Twitter page, he wrote,

“So this is Nina’s ex that you people are taking panadol for. He’s just a kid and y’all are acting like he sponsored her through school in hopes to marry her. Common stop it! #BBNaija”

So this is Nina's ex that you people are taking panadol for. He's just a kid and y'all are acting like he sponsored her through school in hopes to marry her. Common stop it! #BBNaija pic.twitter.com/Qa1N6NmNTr — Eric Okafor (@KneWKeeD) April 27, 2018

Source – Akpraise

The post Twitter user backs Nina’s decision to dump Collins, says he’s just a ‘kid’. appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

