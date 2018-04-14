Twitter user narrates experience with fraudsters posing as taxi driver and passengers — Nigeria Today

Twitter user narrates experience with fraudsters posing as taxi driver and passengers

Twitter user @4dmoment had a scary experience with fraudsters who she claimed tried to extort her while she was under the influence of their charms. Read the story below.

Source – Linda Ikeji

The post Twitter user narrates experience with fraudsters posing as taxi driver and passengers appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

