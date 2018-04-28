Twitter will now highlight news stories shared by your network — Nigeria Today

Twitter will now highlight news stories shared by your network
Twitter is hard at work to become your number one destination for breaking news stories. The social network’s latest feature will make it easier for you to find stories shared by friends and other people in your network.
