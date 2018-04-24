Twitter’s updated privacy policy sheds light on just what happens to your data — Nigeria Today

Twitter’s updated privacy policy sheds light on just what happens to your data
Twitter is aiming to be more transparent about how the platform uses your data, starting with clearer language inside an updated privacy policy. While sparked by the GDPR laws in Europe, the new policy applies worldwide.
The post Twitter’s updated privacy policy sheds light on just what happens to your data appeared first on Digital Trends.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!