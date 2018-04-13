Two brothers found dead in a non-functioning Freezer in Ondo — Nigeria Today

Two brothers found dead in a non-functioning Freezer in Ondo

Two brothers, Olufemitan Olaitan and Oluwafifunmi Olaitan were both found dead inside a non-functioning deep freezer.

The brothers aged 9 and 7 respectively both of the same parents live at No 6, Road 1, Eyin Ala, Akure in Ondo State.

The two brothers were left alone at home on Monday by their mother, identified as Olubunmi Olaitan, but on getting home she met the dead body of her two children inside a deep freezer and raised alarm.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, (PPRO) Mr Femi Joseph confirmed the incident, describing it as sad and unfortunate. He explained that there was no trace that the boys were killed, saying that the command did not make any arrest on the matter.

He said, “We did not suspect any foul play because it appears as if the kids were playing inside the deep freezer and they were locked up in the process, while there was nobody at home to open the door for them.”

Leave a Comment…

comments

The post Two brothers found dead in a non-functioning Freezer in Ondo appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

