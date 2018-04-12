Two brothers found dead inside freezer in Ondo — Nigeria Today

Two brothers found dead inside freezer in Ondo
Two children of the same parents, Olufemitan Olaitan, 9; and Oluwafifunmi Olaitan, 7, have been found dead inside a non-functioning deep freezer in their house located at No 6, Road 1, Eyin Ala, Akure in Ondo State. It was gathered that their mother, Mrs. Olubunmi Olaitan, went outside and left the two primary school pupils […]
Comments
