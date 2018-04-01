Two die as building collapses in Agege — Nigeria Today

Two die as building collapses in Agege

Two females, a 35-year-old and an 11-year-old girl by names Toyin Ogundimu and Sherifat Olalere, have died when a building collapsed at 9, Agbede Street, Markaz, Agege, Lagos, while one Mustapha Salaudeen was rescued and treated at the scene by the ambulance crew of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA.

The building which was said to be old and distressed came down yesterday afternoon.

Speaking to The Nation, the General Manager, LASEMA, Adeshina Tiamiyu, said the agency received a distress call via the emergency toll free number on at about 10.48 am concerning a building at No. 9 Abeje Street Markaz Agege. “This eases up the rapid activation of the agency’s Response Team to the scene of incident. Investigation carried out by the LASEMA Response Team at the scene of incident revealed that a distressed storey building suffered partial collapse at the backside,” he said.

Explaining that other occupants of the building were immediately evacuated, he advised occupants of residential buildings in the state not to ignore wreckage and cracks signs of building. He urged them to always respond to such promptly by calling the emergency toll free line 112/767 to avoid incidents such as this.

