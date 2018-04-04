Two die in auto crash along Apapa Oshodi Expressway — Nigeria Today

Two die in auto crash along Apapa Oshodi Expressway
By Olasunkanmi Akoni
Tragedy struck in the early hours of today when an accident occurred At Ilasamaja Bus stop along Apapa-Oshodi Expressway in which two people lost their livrs.
The General Manager of Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, Mr. Adesina Tiamiyu, who confirmed the incident said many were injured and were quickly rushed to hospital for treatment.
Details later
