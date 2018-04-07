 Two Final year students spotted with wedding gowns inside examination hall (Photos) — Nigeria Today
Two Final year students spotted with wedding gowns inside examination hall (Photos)

Two students of Benue State University have been spotted in an examination hall wearing their wedding gowns. According to report, the two students happen to be wedding the same day fixed for their examinations and are forced to write the exams or face a carry over and extra year. The two students are said to […]

The post Two Final year students spotted with wedding gowns inside examination hall (Photos) appeared first on Timeofgist.

