Two in custody following pursuit - Moberly Monitor Index — Nigeria Today

Two in custody following pursuit
Authorities arrested Joseph Guinn of Salisbury and Megan B. Farrell of Moberly following a pursuit that began early Tuesday in Moberly and traveled to Higbee before the vehicle was disabled with spike strips. (RCSD booking photos). By Pat Pratt / MMI …
