Two jailed for trafficking Nigerians to Benin Republic - The Punch — Nigeria Today

Olaleye Aluko, Abuja. A Federal High Court in Sokoto State has sentenced two persons, Abubakar Umar and Rukkayya Isa, to one-year imprisonment and also a fine of N100,000 each for trafficking Nigerians to Benin Republic and vice-versa. Our …
