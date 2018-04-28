 Two jailed for trafficking Nigerians to Benin Republic - The Punch — Nigeria Today
Two jailed for trafficking Nigerians to Benin Republic – The Punch

Two jailed for trafficking Nigerians to Benin Republic
Olaleye Aluko, Abuja. A Federal High Court in Sokoto State has sentenced two persons, Abubakar Umar and Rukkayya Isa, to one-year imprisonment and also a fine of N100,000 each for trafficking Nigerians to Benin Republic and vice-versa. Our
