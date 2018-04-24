Two-Minute Look At How Bonkers The Brits Went Over Yesterday’s Royal Birth [Video] — Nigeria Today

Two-Minute Look At How Bonkers The Brits Went Over Yesterday’s Royal Birth [Video]

Women the world over were asking how she did it.

How did Kate, hours after she had given birth to her third child, a boy, walk out the hospital looking as fresh as a daisy?

Well, ladies, the answer lies in Natasha Archer, the Duchess of Cambridge’s stylist. She had already come and gone earlier in the day.

The babe was born at 11:01AM on Monday, and at 6PM the couple emerged from St Mary’s Hospital, reports BBC:

The latest addition – who is now fifth in line to the throne – was a hefty 8lbs 7oz, making him the heaviest male royal baby to be born in years. Prince George weighed 8lb 6oz and was born after 11 hours of labour. Princess Charlotte, 8lb 3oz, took just two hours to make an appearance.

At news of his arrival, champagne corks popped, cheers rang out and the crowd of well-wishers went wild outside the hospital.

A little while later, Prince William left, too. Getting in the car, he joked:

“Thrice the worry, now.”

Har har har, got jokes, hey?

Although he had been present for the birth, he had gone to fetch Prince George and Princess Charlotte who arrived not too long after:

Ahh….Prince William returns to the Lindo Wing with his children to see their new baby brother #RoyalBaby #DuchessofCambridge Gorgeous waves from Charlotte pic.twitter.com/FiPDcN8Fjl — Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) April 23, 2018

For your two-minute take on the Brits going bonkers, here’s the BBC:

During the seven-hour wait, fans of the Royal family could not contain their excitement, and The Telegraph reports that the only questions on everyone’s lips was:

“What will the Duke and Duchess call the new baby?”

Even a man from Ladbrokes was present, holding a chalkboard giving odds of 5/1 on the name “Arthur”:

Then, there’s the fan group that had been camped outside the hospital for 15 days. John Loughrey, 63, who was part of a group, said he was delighted at the news:

“We have been here for 15 days. I’m so pleased it’s St George’s Day.”

15 days – what is wrong with people?

And so was another member of the group, 82-year-old Terry Hutt, who was dressed in a Union flag suit and hat:

“I’m still hoping they might call him Terry,” said royalist extraordinaire, somewhat optimistically, as he stood pressed against the barriers. The human equivalent of the ravens at the Tower, Terry likes to be present for all royal events and is such a familiar sight, he his own fan club. As news of the royal birth was announced, he raised aloft an animatronic baby doll clad in blue, and a “Congratulations on your new baby boy” greetings card, still wrapped in Cellophane. “I love the royal family,” he said, rather superfluously. “I am there at every birth and every marriage and every other occasion I can get to. I’ve met them loads of times. I’m so pleased it’s a boy; that means he can father more royals for us.”

Below, Terry in the suit with John next to him:

As early evening came, the numbers outside the Lindo Wing grew. And when the little prince made his first appearance, the crowd craned their collective neck to witness the moment:

Soon after the Royals had left, a man with a megaphone told the crowd to disperse:

“Time to go back to your dreary lives!” he joked to loud laughter.

Well, dreary for some.

The Onion continued to have all the fun:

[source:bbc&telegraph&express]

