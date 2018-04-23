Two persons killed in Bonny clash — Nigeria Today

Two persons killed in Bonny clash

Four persons killed,others injured in a clash in two fishing settlements in Bonny,Rivers Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt Four persons have been shot dead and unconfirmed number of other persons injured in a violent clash in two fishing settlements in Bonny local government area of Rivers State on Sunday. It was gathered trouble broke out when some armed youths of the area tried to attack some Soldiers of the Joint Military Taskforce deployed to the area on routine patrol. The Spokesman of the Rivers State Police Command,Nnamdi Omoni,DSP,who confirmed the incident said”I can confirm that two persons are feared dead as we speak.

