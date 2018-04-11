 Two women trade their bouquets for pencils to take a final exam on their wedding day - Culturess — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Two women trade their bouquets for pencils to take a final exam on their wedding day – Culturess

Posted on Apr 11, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Culturess

Two women trade their bouquets for pencils to take a final exam on their wedding day
Culturess
Two women were given an ultimatum: attend your weddings or attend your final exams. They chose to do both and handled it amazingly. Here's a fact: final exams are stressful. Here's another fact: weddings are stressful (have you ever seen Bridezilla
Students write final exam in wedding gownThe Nation Newspaper
Two Brides Leave Their Weddings To Finish Their Final ExamThe Hollywood Unlocked (blog)

all 3 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.