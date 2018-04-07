Tyavkase eyes 5th NPFL title as Lobi Stars push for top prize - SCORE NIGERIA (blog) — Nigeria Today

Tyavkase eyes 5th NPFL title as Lobi Stars push for top prize – SCORE NIGERIA (blog)
|
SCORE NIGERIA (blog)
|
Tyavkase eyes 5th NPFL title as Lobi Stars push for top prize
SCORE NIGERIA (blog)
Veteran David Tyavkase will become the first Nigerian player to win the domestic NPFL title five times if his club, Lobi Stars, eventually clinched the title this season, Scorenigeria.com.ng reports. Lobi Stars currently sit top on the standings with …
El-Kanemi have work cut out at Lobi
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!