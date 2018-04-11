Tyburn Road closed after serious crash between truck and car leaves man with multiple injuries - Birmingham Live — Nigeria Today

Tyburn Road closed after serious crash between truck and car leaves man with multiple injuries – Birmingham Live
|
Birmingham Live
|
Tyburn Road closed after serious crash between truck and car leaves man with multiple injuries
Birmingham Live
The Tyburn Road in Erdington is expected to see serious delay this evening following a crash between a truck and a car in which a man was left with serious injuries. Share; Comments. By. Cathrina Hulse-BM. 18:11, 11 APR 2018. News. Video Loading. Video …
Multiple Accidents Involving Vehicles And Cows Took Place Last Weekend Near Cornville
Somerton PD responds to motor vehicle accident with injuries
Infant killed in wreck on Tucson's southwest side
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!