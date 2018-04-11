 Tyburn Road closed after serious crash between truck and car leaves man with multiple injuries - Birmingham Live — Nigeria Today
Tyburn Road closed after serious crash between truck and car leaves man with multiple injuries

Birmingham Live

Tyburn Road closed after serious crash between truck and car leaves man with multiple injuries
Birmingham Live
The Tyburn Road in Erdington is expected to see serious delay this evening following a crash between a truck and a car in which a man was left with serious injuries. Share; Comments. By. Cathrina Hulse-BM. 18:11, 11 APR 2018. News. Video Loading. Video
