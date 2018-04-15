U.S. Consular chief visits Nigeria to review consular operations — Nigeria Today

U.S. Consular chief visits Nigeria to review consular operations

NAN

U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for Consular Affairs Carl Risch would this week travel to Nigeria to review consular operations at the U.S. Consulate in Lagos.

The U.S. Department of State said Risch would travel to Nigeria, Morocco and Ethiopia from April 15 to 21.

The Department said: “The Assistant Secretary plans to review consular operations at our U.S. Consulates General in Casablanca and Lagos, and our U.S. Embassy in Addis Ababa.

“He will also meet with interagency partners.

“The United States is committed to long-term engagement with Morocco, Nigeria, and Ethiopia on a variety of consular issues.

“This includes efficient and equitable visa processing, protecting U.S. citizens overseas, working together on intercountry adoptions, and preventing and resolving international parent child abduction cases”.

The Department said while in Morocco and Ethiopia, Risch would meet with counterparts to discuss a range of consular issues.

These include international legal obligations to accept the return of nationals who have been ordered removed and children’s issues, the Department said.

