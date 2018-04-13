U.S. fires 32 embassy workers for sharing pornography — Nigeria Today

U.S. fires 32 embassy workers for sharing pornography

The U. S. embassy in Cambodia has fired 32 people after they were allegedly caught sharing pornographic material in a non-official chat group, several sources familiar with the matter said on Friday.

