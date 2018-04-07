U.S. Postal Service will take photos of your mail to ensure no letters get lost — Nigeria Today

U.S. Postal Service will take photos of your mail to ensure no letters get lost

Amazon is taking photos of your packages, and now the U.S. Postal Service is taking pictures of your mail. A program called Informed Delivery allows you to authorize the USPS to email you pictures of the physical mail that is coming your way.

The post U.S. Postal Service will take photos of your mail to ensure no letters get lost appeared first on Digital Trends.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

