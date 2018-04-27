U.S. to bid for 2026 FIFA World Cup – Donald Trump — Nigeria Today

U.S. to bid for 2026 FIFA World Cup – Donald Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump has announced the intention to bid for the 2026 World Cup in conjunction with Canada and Mexico. Trump, while announcing the bid on his Twitter handle, warned against opposition from countries that the U.S. has always supported. Morocco is currently challenging the North American bid for the first 48-team World Cup […]

