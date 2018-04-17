Uadiale Nigerian Microsoft engineer faces cyber theft charge in Florida - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

Uadiale Nigerian Microsoft engineer faces cyber theft charge in Florida – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Uadiale Nigerian Microsoft engineer faces cyber theft charge in Florida
Vanguard
A Nigerian-born Microsoft network engineer, Raymond Uadiale, is facing FBI charges in Florida for helping launder cash obtained from victims of the Reventon ransomware. Hacker Uadiale, 41, worked for Vole in Seattle since 2014, according to his …
Tech Firms to Pledge Not to Assist Governments in Cyberattacks
Global Gesture Recognition Market 2018 – Microsoft Corporation, QUALCOMM Incorporated, Synaptics Incorporated
Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer tracks America by the numbers
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!