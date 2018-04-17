UBA, Access Bank, 2 others scale up to NSE's premium board - The Nation Newspaper — Nigeria Today

UBA, Access Bank, 2 others scale up to NSE’s premium board – The Nation Newspaper
UBA, Access Bank, 2 others scale up to NSE's premium board
United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, Access Bank Plc, Lafarge Africa Plc and Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc were yesterday scaled up from the main board of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) to the elite premium board. The migration of the four …
NSE migrates Access Bank, Lafarge, Seplat, UBA to Premium Board
