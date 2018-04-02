UBA: Consolidating on Africa market share to boost performance - Daily Trust — Nigeria Today

UBA: Consolidating on Africa market share to boost performance – Daily Trust
|
Daily Trust
|
UBA: Consolidating on Africa market share to boost performance
Daily Trust
From a struggling position barely four years ago, the United Bank for Africa subsidiaries have raised their contributions in the group's overall performance for the year 2017. This remarkable improvement from subsidiaries is seen by market analysts to …
UBA Promotes 2000 Staff Across Africa
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!