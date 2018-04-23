Uber will no longer store exact pickup and drop-off locations in drivers’ apps — Nigeria Today

Uber will no longer store exact pickup and drop-off locations in drivers’ apps

Uber will begin hiding passengers’ exact pickup and drop-off locations in the trip history available to drivers. Rather than pinpointing where you are and where you’re going, the app will show drivers a more general location.

The post Uber will no longer store exact pickup and drop-off locations in drivers’ apps appeared first on Digital Trends.

