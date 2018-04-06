 UberX gets a big X from Greece, is forced to suspend operations — Nigeria Today
UberX gets a big X from Greece, is forced to suspend operations

Posted on Apr 6, 2018 in News, Technology | 0 comments

On Thursday, April 5, the beleaguered San Francisco-based ridesharing giant announced that it would be suspending its licensed service, UberX, in Greece after local legislation was passed that imposed stricter regulation of such services. 

The post UberX gets a big X from Greece, is forced to suspend operations appeared first on Digital Trends.

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends.

