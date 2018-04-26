 Ubi Franklin and son join the 'Shaku Shaku' movement - Pulse Nigeria — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Ubi Franklin and son join the ‘Shaku Shaku’ movement – Pulse Nigeria

Posted on Apr 26, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Pulse Nigeria

Ubi Franklin and son join the 'Shaku Shaku' movement
Pulse Nigeria
Check out Ubi Franklin and his son's creating their version of the 'Shaku Shaku' dance moves on our photo of the day. Published: 3 minutes ago; Odion E. Okonofua. Print; eMail. UAbi Franklin and son doing the 'Shaku Shaku' dance moves play. UAbi
Cute Photo of Ubi Franklin and Son JaydenWetinhappen Magazine (blog)

all 3 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.