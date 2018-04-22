UBL in tree planting campaign — Nigeria Today

UBL in tree planting campaign

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | On April 14, Uganda Breweries Limited under its Water of Life initiative kick started the planting of over 2000 indigenous trees on 40 hectares of land at Gangu Central Forest Reserve in Butambala District.

This was part of the recently announced five year partnership where the beer maker together with Rotary Uganda will restore over 200 hectares of forest cover in various forest reserves which have been under massive deforestation through human activities.

Speaking at Gangu Forest Reserve in Butambala, the company’s Managing Director Mark Ocitti together with a team from Rotary Uganda and officials from National Forestry Authority said, they started with Gangu because of massive forest cover that has been lost due to human activities related to cultivation of crops, timber cutting and charcoal. “Deliberate afforestation like this will go a long way in ensuring a sustainable supply of clean water resources to over 1,000 people that live in and around these catchment areas.” Ocitti said.

Share on: WhatsApp

The post UBL in tree planting campaign appeared first on The Independent Uganda:.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Independent Uganda:. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

