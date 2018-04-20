Uche Nwofor Former Super Eagles striker rejoins Enugu Rangers - Pulse Nigeria — Nigeria Today

Uche Nwofor Former Super Eagles striker rejoins Enugu Rangers – Pulse Nigeria
Pulse Nigeria
Uche Nwofor Former Super Eagles striker rejoins Enugu Rangers
Pulse Nigeria
Former Super Eagles striker Uche Nwofor has completed a return to Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) side Enugu Rangers. Nwofor who was part of the late Stephen Keshi's 23-man team list for the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil, last played for …
