 UCLG Africa Regional Strategic Meeting Unifying East Africa Local Authorities and Cities — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

UCLG Africa Regional Strategic Meeting Unifying East Africa Local Authorities and Cities

Posted on Apr 11, 2018 in Africa, Business | 0 comments

The regional strategic meeting of the United Cities and Local Governments of Africa (UCLG Africa) (www.UCLGa.org) for the Eastern Africa Region took place at Intercontinental Hotel (Nairobi, Kenya) from 9 to 10 April 2018. The meeting organized in collaboration with the Council of Governors (COG) of Kenya was attended by 10 countries representing 14 national associations of local government […]

The post UCLG Africa Regional Strategic Meeting Unifying East Africa Local Authorities and Cities appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.