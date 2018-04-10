 UCT to rename building after Chris Hani - News24 — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

UCT to rename building after Chris Hani – News24

Posted on Apr 10, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


News24

UCT to rename building after Chris Hani
News24
Struggle icon Chris Hani was the leader of the South African Communist Party and Umkhonto weSizwe. (File, Gallo). Multimedia · User Galleries · News in Pictures Send us your pictures · Send us your stories. What To Read Next. WATCH: Tall ship built for
Remembering Chris Hani 25 years latereNCA
UCT to honour Chris HaniPoliticsweb

all 4 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.