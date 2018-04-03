Udi Demands Salary From Sunshine - Concise News — Nigeria Today

Udi Demands Salary From Sunshine – Concise News
|
Udi Demands Salary From Sunshine
Concise News
Former Nigeria midfielder Duke Udi has asked Sunshine Stars to pay him off if they want him to accept his sacking as head coach of the Akure-based club. The management of the club announced the sacking of Udi on Saturday. The coach was initially asked …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!